Thousands show to watch 65th annual Ford Fireworks show; Belle Isle sees over 1,000 cars

(CBS DETROIT) - Belle Isle saw over 1,000 cars in attendance for the 65th annual Ford Fireworks show.

"I expect to see some new fireworks – a boom, a bang, here and there," Erica Watson told our team.

This year marks the 65th year Ford hosted a Metro Detroit fire show. The celebratory show – included over 10,000 pyrotechnic effects lighting up the motor city skies.

Whether – grilling or simply enjoying the views – the annual event can bring back nostalgia for many.

Ciera Ready said, "My family used to come down here all the time and enjoy the scenery, the people – the food.

Attendees told CBS News Detroit, with downtown Detroit facing street closures and neighboring parks closing for the day, Belle Isle became their only option.

"Downtown, you can't even get down there to park and set up like we're here. That's the reason why we are here because we couldn't find no spot, they had everything blocked off," Watson added.

With hundreds of thousands expecting to watch the show – some felt like they needed to be on the island before sunset to snag the perfect spot.

Chrissy Buckley said, "We have been here since three, and we were an hour behind; we got a rough start. We wanted to be here at two."