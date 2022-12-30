Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly carjacking shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car on the city's west side.

Police say Tracie Golden was shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive.

First responders rushed Golden to the hospital, but she did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Golden before revealing a handgun and shooting her in the chest.

Police say the suspect stole Golden's car keys and other valuables before fleeing the scene in her dark charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate #DYN 1663.

"I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us. We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "This suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring Justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer"

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and was wearing a black jacket, gloves, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.