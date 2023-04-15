Detroit police ramp up patrols in downtown ahead of warm weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police will be out in full force over the weekend.

Most recently, the city has been seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. With that authorities know it will bring a crowd downtown.

Visitors to downtown Detroit can expect to see a hefty police presence. Authorities say their main goal is to make sure everyone has fun but safely.

"Down here tonight we've got our operations plan going we've got our real-time crime center up. We've got our undercover officers down here," Chief James White said.

Just as the weather breaks for another warm season, the streets of downtown fill with crowds.

For fun-goers in the city, they say knowing that there are police blending in watching their backs brings comfort.

"I always feel safe in my city every time I come downtown the police are here. I've never been down here when it's been any "rah rah" I know it happens .. but I'm pretty much safe when I come," native Detroiter Fornesia Brewster said.

Of course with warmer weather downtown grows in popularity. Police say as you are out having fun think because they know all too well about irresponsibility.

"We see too many illegal guns and too many people who have irresponsible use of weapons and you know when you mix liquor and entertainment with impulsive decision making," Chief White said.

Last November, Greektown saw a deadly shooting after one man was shot and killed in an elevator. Authorities later arrested the suspect.

Now with recent incidents like that residents say safety is the utmost priority.

"Everyone has a family to get back to a mom, dad, or sister just be safe when you come down here," Loren Brunson said.

Detroit police are also monitoring the usage of illegal motorbikes and ATVs. They say if caught they will stop you and have your bike or ATV seized.