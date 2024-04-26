Detroit cop accused of threatening 10-year-old nephew with department-issued taser

2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit, 10 years since Flint Water Crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer is charged after officials say he allegedly threatened his 10-year-old nephew with a taser.

Caleb Williams, 21, is charged with second-degree child abuse and felonious assault. He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and received a $10,000 personal bond. He is ordered not to possess any weapons and have no contact with minors.

Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says on April 17, Williams allegedly threatened his nephew with his department-issued taser while standing close to him. The incident happened at a home on East Outer Drive in Detroit

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9.