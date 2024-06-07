Detroit police searching for 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a week

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

A few showers today. It will be breezy! NEXT Weather Forecast (6/7/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in a week.

DeShawn Thomas was last seen on May 31. He left his home in the 11300 block of Rutland without permission and did not return.

Police say he was reported missing on June 3.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black bubble vest, a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and black and yellow Nike shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.