Detroit police looking for suspects accused of vandalizing property, school buses

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 9, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 9, 2023 02:51
Detroit school bus vandalism
Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects accused of vandalizing property and school buses. 

According to police, the suspects were caught on security footage driving school buses into other buses, a garage door and a utility pole. Police say the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on May 14 on the 12000 block of Burt Road. 

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.  

First published on June 9, 2023 / 10:45 AM

