Detroit police looking for suspects accused of vandalizing property, school buses

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects accused of vandalizing property and school buses.

According to police, the suspects were caught on security footage driving school buses into other buses, a garage door and a utility pole. Police say the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on May 14 on the 12000 block of Burt Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.