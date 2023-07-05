Detroit police investigating after 41-year-old struck, killed trying to cross Michigan Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the 4800 block of Michigan Ave.

Police say the 41-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a dark-colored Dodge Charger and killed.

The suspect left the scene after the crash, traveling eastbound on Michigan Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.