Detroit police investigate after shots fired at officers on city's east side: "Unacceptable and ridiculous"

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at officers on Monday.

The shooting happened in the area of Harper Avenue and Seneca Street. Detroit Police Chief James White said the officers and a citizen were not injured.

White said it is the third time in weeks that officers have been shot at.

"That's absolutely unacceptable and ridiculous. Our officers are working very hard to keep the residents of this community [and] those who work, play, and visit our town safe. And they deserve to go home safely to their families. We're asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

DPD released footage of the shooting on Tuesday. You can view it below:

Police say the officers were conducting a traffic stop when shots were fired. The officers and the resident who was stopped took cover behind the vehicles.

White said at least two shots were fired. Police are canvassing the area to determine where the shots came from.

He said the area where the shooting happened is not a Shotspotter area, which would have helped DPD determine the origin of the gunfire. Instead, he said they are knocking on doors and pulling surveillance footage to investigate the shooting.

"These isolated incidents don't reflect the entire community, but they're serious enough that we're gonna stay here until we identify the person who's responsible for it," White said.

DPD is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the suspect. Anyone with information can submit a tip at www.detroitrewards.tv.