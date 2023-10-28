Police investigate shooting of 57-year-old man in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 57-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Friday night in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:29 p.m., Oct. 27, in the area of Mack Avenue and Alter Road.

Detroit police say an unknown suspect shot the victim during an argument. The victim's current condition is unknown, but police say the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Authorities did not release any further information.