Detroit police release year-end crime totals, says youth violence rising

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released its year-end totals on the number of crimes happening in the city.

Data shows violent crimes saw a decline last year, while other crimes like burglary and carjacking are on the rise.

"Juveniles are engaging in more violent crimes we're seeing teenagers as young as 14 and 15 engaging in violent crimes," said Police Chief James White.

In 2021, there were 1,064 non-fatal shootings, compared to 959 in 2022.

"There's been an 11% reduction in part one violent crime over the last year," White said during a press conference.

Detroit Police Department

Burglaries in the city saw 789 more last year compared to 2021. Larcenies were up 21% and stolen vehicle crimes were up by 45%.

Data also shows carjackings were 214 in 2021. In 2022, the city saw 260. Authorities say many times teens are the culprit.

"This is way too violent we shouldn't have to live like this we shouldn't have to accept this as normal," White said.

Detroit Impact is a local youth center, and one of its programs is "shoot with cameras and not guns." The main goal is to put focus on life.

Executive Director Calvin Colbert says the biggest thing the youth is starving for is direction.

"Today, I think our young people are submerged in negatives the realities of this world are a dark shade," Colbert said.

White says the department is also noticing a high level of young girls involved in crimes.

For locals like Colbert, he urges the community to help the youth if they turn down a destructive path.

"We must be there to guide them, to instill in them some alternatives on how to make the right decision," Colbert said