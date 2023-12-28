Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspect vehicle involved in multiple break-ins

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle involved in multiple break-ins. 

The break-ins happened in the parking lot of Baymont by Wyndham Hotel in Detroit, police said. 

The vehicle is described by police as a gray Honda CRV. 

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

