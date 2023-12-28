Detroit police search for suspect vehicle involved in multiple break-ins

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle involved in multiple break-ins.

The break-ins happened in the parking lot of Baymont by Wyndham Hotel in Detroit, police said.

The vehicle is described by police as a gray Honda CRV.

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.