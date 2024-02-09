Detroit police consider taking over security of DDOT buses as attacks on bus drivers rise
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking at taking over the security for the Detroit Department of Transportation. This comes after a rise in bus driver attacks in 2023.
Detroit Police Chief James White said at a Feb. 1 commissioners meeting they are responding to requests to take over the security. People Mover policing will remain with Detroit Transit Authority, according to White.
Police are also looking at a $5-7 million budget with 50 to 70 police officers.
The City of Detroit confirmed that attacks on drivers rose to 18 in 2023 from over a dozen in the few previous years.
The city released a statement saying,
The takeover would take place on July 1 but would need city council approval.
