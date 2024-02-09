Detroit police consider taking over security of DDOT buses as attacks on bus drivers rise

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking at taking over the security for the Detroit Department of Transportation. This comes after a rise in bus driver attacks in 2023.

Detroit Police Chief James White said at a Feb. 1 commissioners meeting they are responding to requests to take over the security. People Mover policing will remain with Detroit Transit Authority, according to White.

Police are also looking at a $5-7 million budget with 50 to 70 police officers.

The City of Detroit confirmed that attacks on drivers rose to 18 in 2023 from over a dozen in the few previous years.

The city released a statement saying,

The Mayor believes the People Mover police should be responsible for the safety of the People Mover. The enforcement of the laws in and around the city of Detroit should be done by the Detroit Police Department under the authority of the Chief of Police. With the successful filling of more than 200 police officer vacancies. The Mayor has asked the Chief to begin a transition plan for the second half of this year to have the People Move police secure the People Mover and the Detroit Police the rest of the city.

The takeover would take place on July 1 but would need city council approval.











