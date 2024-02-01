Detroit police search for three suspects wanted in robbery, shooting near Seven Mile Road

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a robbery and non-fatal shooting.

On Jan. 13 around 6 p.m. in the 18900 block of W. Seven Mile Rd. a suspect approached a 26-year-old man and robbed him, police said.

During the robbery, suspect one fired shots, hitting the victim who was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the department said.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark rims and are considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Suspect one is described by police as about 25 years old, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knitted skullcap, black 'Moose Knuckles' coat, gray or brown hooded sweatshirt, gray or brown sweatpants, black boots, and was armed, police said.

Detroit Police Department

Suspect two is described by police in his 20s, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black "North Face" jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with white design and lettering on it, gray jeans, black boots, and was the driver, police said.

Detroit Police Department

Suspect three is described by police as in his early 20s, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a black shirt with a white design and lettering on it, gray or green jogging pants, and black boots, according to authorities.

Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.tv.