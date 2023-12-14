Watch CBS News
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Detroit police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department was searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who has since been found safe.

Amillya Smith was last seen at her home around 10 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 18600 block of Justine Street, police said. 

She is described by police as 5 foot and 2 inches tall, Black, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and long braids. 

