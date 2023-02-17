Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Police Department gains 27 new officers after graduation ceremony

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-seven new officers are joining the Detroit Police Department following a graduation ceremony Friday morning.

WATCH NOW: Help us in congratulating our 27 new officers who have successfully completed Detroit police academy training. Today, these officers will take the oath, recieve their badges and officially join Detroit's finest. #OneDetroit www.joindetroitsfinest.org

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Friday, February 17, 2023

According to the Detroit Police Department, each of the new student police officers took an oath and received their badges at the ceremony that was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. 

The ceremony was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus in the Denise Wellons-Glover Welcome Center, which is located at 8200 West Outer Drive.

The department says one officer, Amarea Bradford is joining the department after graduating from high school and was a Captain in the Detroit Police Law Enforcement Explorers Program.

This program gives young individuals interested in law enforcement hands-on experience.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

