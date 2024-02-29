Detroit Police Department faces $50 million civil lawsuit in deadly assault case

(CBS DETROIT) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Detroit Police Department in connection to the death of 71-year-old Daryl Vance.

At the Fieger Law Firm in Southfield on Thursday, the family announced it's suing DPD for $50 million.

"We miss him a lot, we miss him a whole lot," said Andre Vance, Daryl Vance's son.

Andre Vance is still in disbelief his father is no longer with him.

"He was a good dude, loved his family. He has a big family," he said.

Daryl Vance's nephew, Nathaniel Vance, said he is still outraged his uncle was left for dead after being knocked unconscious in the street.

"The cop hit him, and they didn't do nothing for 20 minutes. That's a long time to be not breathing, and that pissed me off," Nathaniel Vance said.

READ: Detroit police officer arraigned in fatal assault of 71-year-old man

The civil lawsuit comes on the heels of former DPD officer Juwan Brown's criminal case being dismissed in January.

"It's 100% excessive force. It's one of the clearest cases of excessive force in the 25 years I've been here at the Feiger firm," said James Harrington of the Fieger Law Firm.

Harrington said this civil case would show there was no justification for Brown's actions despite claims Vance threw the first punch inside the bowling alley.

"It doesn't matter what happened before. He punched him in the face. He acted like a schoolyard bully, pulled out a taser, decided he wasn't gonna do that, and then he says to himself, I'm just gonna smoke this guy in the side of the head, knocks him down, and he dies," Harrington said.

The Wayne County Prosecutors Office announced it will appeal Brown's criminal case after it was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the Vance family wants justice now.

"Someone needs to be held responsible and accountable for killing my dad," Andre Vance said.