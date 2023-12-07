Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, credit card fraud

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, and credit card fraud. 

The incident happened Dec. 5 around 3 a.m. on Lauder and Clarita Streets. 

The suspects are accused of stealing a gun, credit card, and a wallet from a vehicle, police said. 

They were seen using the credit card at Project Green Light, according to authorities. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240. 

First published on December 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM EST

