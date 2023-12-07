Detroit police search for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, credit card fraud

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 7, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, and credit card fraud.

The incident happened Dec. 5 around 3 a.m. on Lauder and Clarita Streets.

The suspects are accused of stealing a gun, credit card, and a wallet from a vehicle, police said.

They were seen using the credit card at Project Green Light, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.