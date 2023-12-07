Detroit police search for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, credit card fraud
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of breaking and entering, and credit card fraud.
The incident happened Dec. 5 around 3 a.m. on Lauder and Clarita Streets.
The suspects are accused of stealing a gun, credit card, and a wallet from a vehicle, police said.
They were seen using the credit card at Project Green Light, according to authorities.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.
