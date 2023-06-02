Watch CBS News
Detroit police chaplain goes above and beyond to support gun violence victims

By Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and CBS News Detroit wanted to introduce you to a woman who is on the frontlines, providing support for families of gun violence victims.

Yolanda Stinson, who is a chaplain and a homicide support specialist with the Detroit Police Department, gives us insight into her work and how she helps comfort both police and families of victims.

Watch the video above as our Ray Strickland rode with Stinson on her way to meet with a woman whose sister was shot and killed last year. 

