Detroit Police Athletic League's baseball, softball programs changing lives, making better people

By Ronnie Duncan

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan takes us to the grounds of old Tiger Stadium as another Detroit Police Athletic League baseball and softball season opens. 

"We have 51 Teams in our program this year; it's super important," said Richard Reznik, PAL associate athletic director. "We've had kids come through the system since 1997 since I've been running it. Kids nowadays have been drafted into Major League Baseball. They have gone on to have successful careers outside of baseball, and we like to think we played a role in that."

PAL's baseball and softball programs are open to boys and girls ages 9-18. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 7:38 PM

