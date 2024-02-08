Watch CBS News
Detroit police ask for public's help in finding attempted home invasion suspect

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect related to an attempted home invasion

On Feb. 5 around 9 a.m., a suspect tried to break into an unoccupied home in the 18400 block of Greenfield. 

Police said they believe the same suspect tried to break into the same home on Dec. 24 and on Jan. 25.

The suspect is described by police as a tall, slim male, between the ages of 25-30. 

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.TV.

