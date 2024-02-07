Detroit police search for 61-year-old man with schizophrenia missing for more than a month

Darrell Bright Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 61-year-old man with schizophrenia who has been missing since January.

Darrell Bright was last heard from at about noon on Wednesday, Jan. 3. His daughter told police that she spoke to Bright that day but hasn't seen or talked to him since then.

He is missing from the 19800 block of Monte Vista.

Police describe Bright as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes. He also is bald and has a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.