Detroit police: 12-year-old girl missing since May 6

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

Meiya Casey Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help in locating 12-year-old Meiya Casey, who has been since Saturday, May 6.

Detroit police say at about 5 a.m., Meiya left her home in the 9900 block of Hubbell Street.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.