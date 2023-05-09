Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police: 12-year-old girl missing since May 6

/ CBS Detroit

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023
CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023 02:34
screenshot-2023-05-08-230305.jpg
Meiya Casey Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help in locating 12-year-old Meiya Casey, who has been since Saturday, May 6.

Detroit police say at about 5 a.m., Meiya left her home in the 9900 block of Hubbell Street.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 11:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.