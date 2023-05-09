Detroit police: 12-year-old girl missing since May 6
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help in locating 12-year-old Meiya Casey, who has been since Saturday, May 6.
Detroit police say at about 5 a.m., Meiya left her home in the 9900 block of Hubbell Street.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.
