Detroit podcast studio broken into, thousands in equipment stolen

(CBS DETROIT) - A break-in has a Detroit small business owner shaking his head. The thieves responsible left him in the hole for thousands.

On Sunday, Aug 6, Jonathan Galloway went to his business on Detroit's east side only to find that his podcast studio had been broken into. Computers, microphones, and audio equipment were all gone.

"All of our cords, our TV, our fan, our mini fridge ... literally everything," Galloway said.

Now, he's out of roughly $6,000 worth of equipment. He's filed a police report. Authorities tell CBS News Detroit they're currently searching nearby surveillance video for leads.

Investigators say the suspects broke a back window and then got into the facility.

In June, Galloway moved back into the building after some remodeling. Following the break-in, with several clients needing the facility, it was back to work.

Thankfully, Galloway was able to scrap up old equipment to sustain.

"You know I was ready and willing to keep working like if I'm ever going to stop, it'll be on my accord, not because we were broken into," he said.

Galloway operates the space on top of his full-time job. Though the incident is an overall burden. He still is able to see the good in his community.

"I don't know what those people or that family was going through to where it may have [been] this or hurt somebody for money," he told our team.

I'm told the reason for the business is to give Detroiters a space where their voices can be amplified. Now left with boarded-up windows and broken glass, Galloway says his community is lending a helping hand.

"Man, people that don't know me sending me $, like you don't know me from a can of paint. So it touched home for real."