Detroit Pistons take on Sacramento Kings, look to end 4-game slide

Sacramento Kings (21-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Detroit will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Pistons play Sacramento.

The Pistons have gone 2-14 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 7.9.

The Kings are 8-7 in road games. Sacramento is 10-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (13.0). The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.3% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 119.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Alec Burks: day to day (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (ankle).