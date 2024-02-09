Detroit Pistons send Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks to Knicks in trade deadline deal. What to know

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons traded Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the Knicks in a trade deadline deal.

In the swap, the Pistons acquired Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and two second-round picks, the teams announced Thursday.

"We're thrilled to add Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks family and welcome back Alec Burks. Bojan brings a tremendous amount of basketball experience to our team, both from the NBA and internationally. He is an elite scorer who has solidified himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA, which will complement our team," Knicks President Leon Rose said in a release. "Alec played an integral role throughout the 2020-21 playoff season, understands and embraces the culture here, and will bring a lot of value to our group."

Bogdanovic played professional basketball in Europe for five years before he started his NBA career with the Miami Heat. He was selected by the team with the 31st overall pick in 2011.

He was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Pistons in 2022. The 34-year-old played 28 games with the Pistons this season, averaging 20.2 points and shooting 41.5% from the three-point line.

"Bogdanovic is one of six players in the NBA to average at least 20 points and three made three-pointers while shooting over 40-percent from the three-point line this season," according to the release.

Burks, 32, returns to the Knicks after playing for the team from 2020 to 2022. He helped the team qualify for the playoffs during the 2020-21 season.

He started his NBA career in 2011 when he was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Utah Jazz.

He played 43 games with the Pistons this season and averaged 12.6 points.

Other trades the Detroit Pistons made ahead of deadline

In addition to the swap with the Knicks, the Pistons also acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz.

The Pistons also acquired Shake Milton, Troy Brown, and a second-round selection from the Minnesota Timberwolves and sent Monte Morris to the team.

The team also acquired Danuel House from the 76ers but plans to waive him, along with Killian Hayes and Joe Harris.

The 2024 NBA trade period ended at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.