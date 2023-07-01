Detroit Pistons reveal schedule, roster of NBA summer league

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons on Friday announced its schedule and 18-player roster for the NBA summer league (July 7-17), featuring new faces on the team.

The team will play four preliminary games in Las Vegas July 8-14, according to a press release. The top two teams from their first four games will play in the championship on July 17, with the remaining 28 playing in a fifth game on either July 15 or 16.

This year's No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson and No. 25 pick Marcus Sasser are on the roster, along with current Pistons players Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi, and James Wiseman.

Other players on the roster include Buddy Boeheim, Xavier Brewer, Malcolm Cazalon, Walter Ellis, Tosan Evbuomwan, Jack Nunge, Jared Rhoden, Zavier Simpson, Keifer Sykes, Amar Sylla, and Stanley Umude.

The team will play its first game on July 8 against Orlando Magic, before taking on the Houston Rockets on July 9. Then, they'll play the Toronto Raptors on July 12, finishing off with the San Antonio Spurs on July 14.