Detroit Pistons rally Michigan residents to vote

(CBS DETROIT) — Just a few days before the Detroit Pistons start their season and a few weeks before the election, the team is rallying residents to vote.

The Pistons, Detroit city clerk and the city's elections department teamed up with Rock the Vote and Detroit Votes to host Pistonsland Saturday afternoon.

It turned out to be a perfect day outside for the free outdoor concert and festival for Detroiters to celebrate their team, local food, culture, music and the start of early voting.

"Man it's beautiful it's a good event that they're doing for the city and for the Pistons and all the rappers that are doing it for the City you know it's a good look," said Detroit resident Michael Dillard. "We're enjoying it."

Pistonsland featured performances by national and local artists, as well as the opportunity to enjoy free carnival rides, roller rinks, minigolf, half-pipe competitions and more.

The goal of the event is getting people out into the community to make their voice heard at the polls.

"Don't talk about it, be about it," said Detroit resident Herbert Marshall. "Come out here and vote, everyone. Young and old, especially old, and for the young'uns in school, please ask your parents to vote if you can."

"Voting is very important for me, the community and just moving it forward for my generation so we have to have somebody in there that's going to represent all the generations," said Dillard.

The city of Detroit and the Pistons want everyone to know that you can and are encouraged to participate in early voting, which is happening now through Nov. 3. Detroit residents can vote at any early voting site in the city.

The Pistons will start their season Wednesday night at 7:30 against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena.