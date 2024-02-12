Detroit Pistons play Los Angeles Lakers for cross-conference contest

Detroit Pistons (8-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in out-of-conference action.

The Lakers are 18-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 28.3 assists per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.8.

The Pistons are 4-21 in road games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference, shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 133-107 in the last meeting on Nov. 30. D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 35 points, and Cunningham led the Pistons with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Davis is scoring 24.7 points per game with 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lakers. Russell is averaging 20.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points and 7.5 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 123.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Max Christie: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).