Detroit Pistons name Brian Adams assistant coach

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons announced Thursday that Brian Adams is joining the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Adams brings 12 years of collegiate and professional coaching experience to the Motor City and most recently served as head coach of the Taipei Taishin Mars of the T1 League in Taipei City, Taiwan.

The Pine Plains, N.Y. native was an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining Doc Rivers' staff in 2020. In three years that Adams was in Philadelphia, the 76ers made three consecutive Eastern Conference playoff semifinals.

Adams served as a coaching associate with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-18 and was head coach of the organization's G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, during the 2018-19 season.

He started his career as an intern with the New York Knicks in 2005 and later joined the Boston Celtics as a video coordinator from 2006-2011 under Rivers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Pistons continue their West Coast swing Friday against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.