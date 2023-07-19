Detroit Pistons hosting talent search to find performers for games, events

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons is holding its third annual talent search to select people to perform at Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise games and events.

This is the third annual DETalent Search, presented by Snipes, which will be held on Aug. 13 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

Individuals who are auditioning will show off their talents in front of a panel of judges. People will then be selected to perform at events under the following three categories: DJs, National Anthem Performers (vocalists or instrumentalists) and Halftime Performers (instrumentalists, vocalists, choirs, jugglers, bucket drummers, variety acts, contortionists, balancing acts, etc.)

"DETalent Search returns for the third consecutive season, providing opportunity for aspiring performers to be discovered and showcased at Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise games and events," Chelsea Powell, Senior Director of Game Presentation, said. "Detroit features some of the most talented, creative and passionate performers - many who have become staples at Pistons and Cruise games - and we look forward to finding the next round of talented acts at our auditions in August at Wayne State Fieldhouse."

People looking to audition should register online by Aug. 1. Those auditioning to be halftime performers must also submit a video with their registration, and those selected will be notified by Aug. 9.