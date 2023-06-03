Detroit Pistons finalize agreement with Monty Williams as new head coach

(CBS DETROIT) - It's official: Monty Williams is the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

The team announced Friday that it finalized its agreement with Williams, who previously served as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns since 2019. Williams will be formally introduced next week at a news conference in Detroit.

"A week ago, I was not sure what the future would hold," Williams said in a statement. "But, after talking with Tom and Troy, I was excited hearing their vision for the Pistons going forward. They had a thoughtful plan and I am so appreciative of the emphasis they placed on the personal side of this business. They showed tremendous consideration for me and my family throughout this process.

There was speculation that Williams was coming to the Motor City earlier this week after ESPN reported that he agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million deal.

The Pistons did not disclose the specifics of the deal in the announcement on Friday but said Williams "agreed to terms after a whirlwind series of discussions with [Tom] Gores, Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver and other Pistons executives that began over Memorial Day Weekend and culminated on Thursday with a signed agreement."

Prior to the agreement, the team was already interviewing candidates when Williams became available, according to the announcement.

"Monty represented the ideal prototype for our young team, but we didn't expect him to be available," Weaver said in a statement. "When he suddenly became available, we jumped at the opportunity to speak with him. That doesn't mean the others in our process were not strong candidates. They were. But Monty is the prototype."

Williams led the Suns to the finals in 2021. Prior to being with the Suns, he worked one season as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers (2018-2019) and one season as associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-2016).

He previously served five years (2005-2010) with the Portland Trail Blazers as an assistance coach and then head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans (2010-2015).