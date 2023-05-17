Detroit Pistons fall to No. 5 pick in NBA draft lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - Looks like the Detroit Pistons did not make it to No. 1.

The team walked away with the fifth overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. Instead, the San Antonio Spurs picked up the top spot, making it the third time the team won the lottery. The Pistons are followed by the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks.

Despite falling to No. 5, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is remaining optimistic.

"With the fifth pick, we landed there last year and was able to add a young talented player to our core in Jaden Ivey and landing here at number five, we are ready to add another young player to our core," Weaver said in a statement on Twitter.

With the No. 1 pick, the Spurs had the upper hand on getting Victor Wembanyama, who will start his career with legendary coach Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time win leader.

Standing over 7 feet tall, the 19-year-old phenomWembanyama finished his regular season with Boulogne-Levallois of France's top pro league earlier Tuesday, his 22-point effort good enough for him to clinch the league's scoring title. It was shortly past 2 a.m. Wednesday in Paris when the lottery results were revealed, and Wembanyama was gathered with family and friends for a celebration.

"He's an incredible young man," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN as part of its draft lottery broadcast. "He's 19 years old and I didn't take out a yardstick or meter stick or whatever they use in France, but he seemed all of 7-4 to me. … He clearly appears to be a generational talent."