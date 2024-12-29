Detroit Pistons fall 134-121 to Denver Nuggets
The Detroit Pistons attempted a fourth-quarter rally against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night, but Denver pushed through to beat Detroit 134-121.
Denver's Nikola Jokic had 37 points and Jamal Murray scored 21 of his 34 points in a decisive third period.
Michael Porter Jr. finished with 26 points for Denver, which used an 18-4 run to take the lead for good at halftime and then opened a 25-point lead heading into the fourth. Murray scored 12 points in the final 2:27 of the period to give him his first 30-point game of the season.
Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey scored 17 points each to lead Detroit.
With the starters on the bench in the fourth quarter, the Pistons cut a 25-point deficit to 10 and forced Denver coach Michael Malone to put his starters back in. Ronald Holland's 3-pointer made it 128-121 with 2:35 left but Jokic closed it out with six straight points.
It was a tough end to a road trip for the Pistons, but it is hard to be disappointed with the four-game set. Detroit beat Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento to start the trip before falling to a motivated Denver team.
Russell Westbrook was called for an offensive foul with 4:44 left in the third quarter but immediately drew one on Cunningham on the inbounds play. The play energized the Nuggets, who finished the quarter on a 22-8 run.
Denver is now 6-0 on the second game of a back-to-back and 2-4 on the front end.
The Pistons open a four-game homestand against Orlando on Wednesday night.