Detroit Pistons aquire Gallinari, Muscala from Wizards in exchange for Bagley and Livers

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons announced Sunday that the team has acquired forward Danilo Gallinari and center Mike Muscala from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward/center Marvin Bagley, forward Isaiah Livers, and future draft considerations.  

A native of Italy, Gallinari, is in his 14th NBA season, according to a press release. In 754 career NBA games, he's averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Muscala, is a 10-year NBA veteran, a press release states. In 519 career NBA games, he's averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds   

According to a press release, Bagley appeared in 86 games (43 starts) across three seasons with Detroit and averaged 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.8 minutes. Originally drafted No. 2 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2018, Bagley was acquired from Sacramento as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 10, 2022, sports officials said. 

Livers was drafted by Detroit with No. 42 overall pick (second round) in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to a press release. Across three seasons, he appeared in 94 games (33 starts) and averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 21.8 minutes.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 4:10 PM EST

