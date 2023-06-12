Detroit Pistons collaborate with Motown Records on limited-edition retail collection for Black Music Month

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Motown Records to launch a seven-piece retail collection for Black Music Month.

The collection pays homage to the rich history of Motown music and Detroit's basketball culture and will include two hoodies, three T-shirts, a crewneck and a bucket hat.

"This collaboration perfectly blends the power of Motown with the passion of Detroit Basketball, culminating in a one-of-a-kind retail collection that brings together music and basketball fans alike," said Bilal Saeed, Vice President of Brand & Marketing Strategy. "As we unveil this collection, we also proudly introduce the inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Award. We hope this collaboration offers fans an opportunity to celebrate two cultural staples that make us uniquely Detroit while fostering a deeper appreciation for the artistry, creativity, and social impact of Black musicians."

The collection will be available on Saturday, June 17, online at Pistons313Shop.com and at an event held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plum Market in the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center.

The inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Month Award will be presented to Detroit rapper Dej Loaf during this event Detroit rapper Dej Loaf. This award recognizes local artists' unique style and contributions to the music industry and the city's music scene.