Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart to miss remainder of 2024 season

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit Pistons starters, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart, are out for the rest of the 2024 season.

The team says Thompson is being treated for a blood clot. He is cleared to continue conditioning and will start non-contract activities after the season ends "with a gradual ramp up over the summer months in preparation for a full return next season."

Thompson last paid on March 9 against the Dallas Mavericks.

He was drafted as the fifth pick overall in the 2023 NBA draft. His twin brother, Amen Thompson, was drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets.

Stewart suffered a right hamstring strain during Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. The 22-year-old was drafted in 2020 as the sixth overall pick in the draft.

"Both Thompson and Isaiah Stewart are big blows to the team," said head coach Monty Williams. "These are two guys that are starters for us and helped us in a number of ways in every facet of the game.

"We do have a next man up mentality, but we are grateful our guys are OK and are going to see great care and still be around the program."