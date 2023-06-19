Detroit pianist celebrates Juneteenth with new music

(CBS DETROIT) - Honoring Black Music Month, Juneteenth, and Black heritage through melody. Detroit native and neo-classical pianist BLKBOK is celebrating all three through music.

The pianist will be at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Monday night to celebrate the day with a new song called "Truth." The motivation behind the song, BLKBOK says, is finding the facts about where you come from, even in music.

"Because of what classical music is has been buried a lot of the information a lot of the people who are extreme creators like Chevalier or like Florence price these names. We don't know these names as much as we know Mozart or Chopin, but these names were just as significant. You know, and I believe that we as creators or African-American creators have a place in this music," said BLKBOK.

Later this month, you can hear much more from BLKBOK about his music and life growing up in Detroit's west side. It's all part of CBS News Detroit's Black Music Month special streaming later in June.