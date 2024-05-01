Detroit People's Food Co-Op opens, a game-changer for health and community ownership

(CBS DETROIT) – In a neighborhood longing for access to nutritious foods, customers and staff couldn't contain their excitement as the doors finally opened Wednesday at the Detroit People's Food Co-Op.

"We needed something healthy in our neighborhood instead of eating just anything," said Terry Jackson, one of the first customers, on Wednesday.

The 15,000-square-foot grocery store at 8324 Woodward Ave. features fresh produce, bulk items, a deli, and aisles of high-quality food.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"We all are getting up in age, and we definitely need to start making it a priority to think about what we put in our bodies," Jeron Siegel, another customer, said.

The food co-op is Black-led and owned by more than 2,800 members who pay a one-time fee of $200 to join.

"So it's an opportunity to begin, at least on a microcosmic level, to create a model of a circular economy that does not extract money from the community but instead circulates it and allows us to build power, collectively held wealth, and community ownership," said Malik Yakini, executive director at Detroit Black Community Food Security Network.

There's also a commitment to supporting local farmers and vendors and ensuring that what they make makes its way onto the shelves.

"This is going to help me build my business, so this is what I need," said Dolores Jackson, CEO of D-Lo's Delightful Gourmet Cheesecake.

It's a vision that began back in 2010.

"It's just overflowing with pride," "Imara Hyman, another customer, said.

Some may wonder why it took them over 10 years to open up; they say two things. First, they had to find the perfect spot. They knew they wanted to be along Woodward, but that's easier said than done. Then, once they located the building on Euclid and Woodward, they had to raise $22 million to purchase it.

"Now the real work begins. We have to run a store that is profitable, so we want to make sure that people shop at this store on a regular basis," Yakini said.

A larger celebration is planned for their grand opening on May 18 at 11 a.m.

"This store is brand new, state-of-the-art, and it is absolutely stunning," said customer Gi'Anna Cheairs, another customer. "You have to come by and see."