Detroit People Mover resumes service ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) — It is one of the best ways to get around the city, and it is running nonstop until Thanksgiving evening at 7 p.m.

After being closed for months for track maintenance, the Detroit People Mover is up and running and is ready to welcome people, especially during America's Thanksgiving Parade.

"It's very nostalgic for me because I am used to coming here as a kid, and now that I have my own family, it's a very good bonding thing we have," said Darnell Albert, a 25-year-old father of two.

It's a free, fast and festive way to bond with the family, which is exactly what the Alberts were doing on Wednesday.

"Just so they know where they come from," said Albert. "They can see how beautiful the city is and being more comfortable with being here and experiencing the city of Detroit."

The Alberts are Detroiters through and through and love riding the People Mover and seeing what the city has to offer.

Darnell Albert said it's a rite of passage.

"For me, it's family," he said. "If you just want to see the sights of Detroit or see the riverwalk, it's a very good place to see the great sights of Detroit."

Robert Cramer, general manager of the Detroit Transportation Corp., says ridership has increased more than 100% since rides became free.

"Something that is always interesting to me is you will have people visiting from out of town or out of the country who have never been to Detroit before or never been on the People Mover, and a lot of times you hear from them they are surprised with how nice and the views are so great, so its always great to hear that, but really we have a lot of positivity, not just about the system but all the great things happening in the city," said Cramer.

The People Mover will be a sure way to enjoy all that downtown has to offer for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

On Thursday, the station at Grand Circus Park is giving out free cocoa and hand warmers from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in preparation for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.