Detroit organization in need of coats, winter gear

(CBS DETROIT) – A local organization is working to help keep families warm this winter, while keeping vulnerable women safe.

The group, All Things Women, is a Detroit non-profit that shelters homeless and abused women.

The organization is hosting a coat drive now through Nov. 5.

New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Calvert Avenue and LaSalle Street.

Coats can also be sent to Durfee Innovation Society and Detroit Mercy's engineering building.

In addition to coats, donors can also bring hats, gloves, blankets, scarves and socks.

Organizers say the brutal weather can be hard on a lot of families.

That's why they want to be able to provide for all age groups.

"There is a shortage today because there are so many people that's cold that don't have, that's embarrassed," said Michelle Robinson, anorganizer of the event.

"We set aside all of our pride. This coat drive is to help those that's in need and we are doing it for men, women, children. Anybody that's cold, this is something that we have to do."

The big giveaway is happening Nov. 9 at All Things Women, located in the Boston-Edison neighborhood on Detroit's west side at 2430 Calvert St.

All community members are welcomed.