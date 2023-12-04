Detroit Opera bringing orchestra to neighborhood with community series

(CBS DETROIT) - "There's really nothing like that full big orchestral sound to really get people hooked into the world of classical music," Roberto Kalb, Detroit Opera Director and Conductor, said.

He's looking to expand orchestral music outside of opera house walls with a community series titled "Beyond the Pit."

The free concert takes place on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., with the first stop being at Western International High School in Detroit's Mexicantown.

It's about the community and showcasing the musicians, featuring their talents to all, whether that's in the orchestra pit or outside of it, Kalb said.

He's hoping certain stereotypes are broken by bringing this genre of music outside of the opera house.

"What I want is for people to feel comfortable. That's one of the big reasons why people don't come to opera or classical music is because they feel it's very frou-frou, very snobby, you have to dress in a tuxedo. You do not have to dress in a tuxedo. You can wear whatever you want, jeans, a shirt, it's totally fine," Kalb said.