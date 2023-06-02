Detroit opens cooling centers amid high temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - With temperatures expected to reach nearly 90 degrees over the next two days, Detroit residents can seek relief from the heat at Detroit Recreation Centers and Detroit Public Library branches.

"The City of Detroit has opened cooling centers to provide Detroiters with a place to go for relief from extreme heat," said Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd. "The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks & Recreation Division to provide safe, accessible cooling centers in neighborhoods across the city. We want everyone to protect themselves from the heat. Young children, older adults and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Please check on your neighbors, and remember that pets need extra care in extreme weather."

The following Recreation Centers are open as cooling centers:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Street (M-F, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.), Saturday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

All Detroit Public Library branches are available to residents during normal operating hours. The main library is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other branches are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday.