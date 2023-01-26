Detroit officials urging residents to claim 2023 federal tax credits

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit city officials kicked off the 2023 income tax season by encouraging residents to access federal tax credits.

Officials say that prior to 2017, about $80 million of potential tax refunds was left unclaimed. In 2022, Detroiters claimed more than $260 million in Earned Income and Child Tax Credit (EITC), in addition to millions more in child tax credits.

"There is a lot of money Detroit families are entitled to that they can use to save, invest, buy a car or fix their home, but you have to file your taxes to receive the refunds," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "The City and its partners are going to make sure every Detroiter has the help they need to file their taxes, especially if they haven't filed in the past."

Who is eligible?

According to the city, those eligible for the child tax credit include:

Children under the age of 17 living in your home

Earned at least $2,500 from working in 2022

Children must have a valid social security number (adults may have an ITIN)

If you are the child's primary caregiver, you are likely eligible. You don't need to be the child's biological parent to qualify

Those eligible for EITC include working families and individuals who meet certain income requirements. The refund is dependent on income, the number of qualifying children claimed on taxes and filing status. A social security number is required to apply for the EITC.

Tax preparation appointment available

City officials say residents with an income less than $60,00 qualify for an expert tax preparation appointment at no cost.

Appointments for tax help can be made by calling 211 or visiting GetTheTaxFacts.org.

"Our experienced tax preparers allow clients to collect every dollar that is owed to them, so they can build financial stability for themselves and their families," Priscilla Perkins, president and CEO of Accounting Aid Society, said in a press release. "Paying rent, putting food on the table, or saving for a child's education - clients can use that money to invest in the future."