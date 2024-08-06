Detroit nonprofit seeks public's help after van stolen

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit nonprofit is looking to the public for help tracking down a vehicle that was stolen from the organization.

Security footage captures at least a couple of people breaking into the gated parking lot of Mercy Education Project around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Mercy Education Project

The thieves stole a large white van that was essential in transporting students across Detroit.

"It was so quick, it was shocking," said communications director Angela Walters.

Walters says the entire crime played out in under five minutes. In the surveillance video, you can see the vehicle booking it out of the lot.

Staff within Mercy Education Project say this van plays a key role in getting students to and from school, home and activities at what is known in the community as a female education center.

CBS Detroit

"On any given day we have about 20 students coming in and out of our building. That adds up to a total of 80 to 100 students in a week that rely on that van," Walters said.

Without it, the impact is detrimental.

"We're right in the middle of summer camp, so we need that van to be transporting students. We have a lot of families that are nearby and are local; we have neighbors and cousins who come to our girl's program, and it's really important that they have that transportation. We pick them up right from school and take them right back home, so the community impact — we're definitely hurting. We have a camp coming up this next week where we're going to all sorts of locations around town — we're going to figure it out, but you know, they rely on that," said Walters.

CBS Detroit

For now, the parking space at the nonprofit remains empty, and Walters is hoping the public will keep an eye out for the 12-passenger white Ford van with the blue Mercy Education Project logo on its side.

"The van itself is probably 10 or more years old, so that's another reason — like, why would someone want this old, high mileage van is beyond us, and we're just really looking for some help," Walters said.

The Detroit Police Department says the incident is under investigation and asks if anyone has information that will help track down this vehicle to give the police department a call at 313-596-255 or 1-800-Speak-Up.