Detroit News, Detroit City Distillery partner for 150th anniversary bourbon

The Detroit News celebrating 150 years in partnership with Detroit City Distillery

The Detroit News celebrating 150 years in partnership with Detroit City Distillery

The Detroit News celebrating 150 years in partnership with Detroit City Distillery

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit News is celebrating its 150th anniversary by partnering with Detroit City Distillery to create a special bourbon.

The Detroit News 150th single barrel bourbon whiskey goes on sale June 9 and is limited to 250 bottles.

The bottles are priced at $150 each, with $100 from each sale donated to the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and CATCH.

Sarah Rahal, a reporter with The News, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to talk more about this unique partnership.