Detroit News, Detroit City Distillery partner for 150th anniversary bourbon

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit News is celebrating its 150th anniversary by partnering with Detroit City Distillery to create a special bourbon. 

The Detroit News 150th single barrel bourbon whiskey goes on sale June 9 and is limited to 250 bottles. 

The bottles are priced at $150 each, with $100 from each sale donated to the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and CATCH

Sarah Rahal, a reporter with The News, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to talk more about this unique partnership. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 6:09 PM

