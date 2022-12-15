Detroit native headlines Las Vegas fight card

(CBS DETROIT) - With an undefeated professional boxing record of 16 fights, Detroit native Frank Martin is one fight away from boxing stardom.

Martin was born in Motown, however he was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by his mother.

This talented boxer with 12 knockouts is on the verge of taking his career to the next level.

The 27-year-old turned professional in Indianapolis nearly five years ago, and on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he'll go up against another up-and-coming fighter when he faces his toughest challenger in Michel Rivera, who also undefeated at (24-0).

"He calls himself Ali, well he's about to meet Frank Martin …and it won't be a nice greeting in the ring. While I recognize that this is my biggest fight to date, I can't afford to be afraid", says Martin to CBS Detroit's Ronnie Duncan.

Although Indiana is labeled as the place Martin learned his craft, he knows Detroit is also part of his roots.

"I was born in Detroit and my father's people are there. People know I represent Detroit . Anytime you mention Detroit, people know immediately, you can fight and fight smart. I would love to have a fight in Detroit…that's the plan." said a smiling Martin.

Martin's fight can be seen on Showtime Championship Boxing Saturday at 10pm.