Detroit police seek tips in 2023 murder investigation
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a homicide that happened in 2023.
The victim, Joseph McKinley, age 26, was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 4, 2023, in the area of Greggs Street and West McNichols Road. Police said in a press release that the shooting happened just after a confrontation in a nearby parking lot, and two suspects fled the area in separate vehicles.
Officers ask that anyone who recognizes the suspects, or has other information pertaining to the crime, call Detroit's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.