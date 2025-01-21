Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek tips in 2023 murder investigation

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a homicide that happened in 2023. 

The victim, Joseph McKinley, age 26, was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 4, 2023, in the area of Greggs Street and West McNichols Road. Police said in a press release that the shooting happened just after a confrontation in a nearby parking lot, and two suspects fled the area in separate vehicles. 

security images of a man and a white vehicle
Detroit Police Department issued these images of one of the suspects in a November 2024 homicide. Detroit Police Department
Man in a white sweatshirt and a white car
Detroit Police Department issued these images of one of the suspects in a November 2024 homicide. Detroit Police Department

Officers ask that anyone who recognizes the suspects, or has other information pertaining to the crime, call Detroit's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv

Man in a hooded sweatshirt
Detroit Police Department issued an image of one of the suspects in a November 2024 homicide. Detroit Police Department
