Detroit mothers whose children were killed make plea for answers in their cases

(CBS DETROIT) - Three years ago, Beverly Winfrey's life changed forever.

It was when her son, 27-year-old Steven Radcliffe, was killed in a hit-and-run in Detroit. It happened on March 17, 2020, in the area of Dequindre and East Robinwood.

"I can stand on my porch and literally see where my son was killed," she said. "It's been devastating."

Three years later, no arrests have been made in the case.

Winfrey is now putting up her own money for a reward that she hopes will inspire someone to come forward with any leads that can help bring her son's killer to justice.

"You didn't hit a dog, you hit a person. And to just leave my son laying on the ground. Come to find out somebody stopped to help him after the fact, so had you maybe stopped, my son may still be here," she said. "I just need some closure. It would give me some closure to understand who or why you did it."

Winfrey was joined by other mothers at a news conference in Detroit where each one of them asked the public to help find the people responsible for their loved one's death.

Delisa Glaspie says her son, Khalil Allen, was shot and killed a few months ago in July at the corner of Southfield Freeway and Six Mile Road.

She says he was killed weeks after his graduation and 18th birthday. Glaspie says he was also set to go off to college.

"I missed out on so much, and this journey has been so hard and so difficult," she said.

Since then, Glaspie along with Alisa Sanders and Tabitha Nahabedian created what's called Mother Keeping Boots on the Ground. It's an organization to support mothers who've had children murdered

They've also dedicated themselves to getting justice for not only their children but for any grieving mother who experienced the same tragedy as they did.

Glaspie says it's important that they all get the answers they deserve.

"We need peace. We need to know that the guys, ladies, people involved in the murdering of our children are getting the action that police need to take to resolve and to give us peace."

If you have any information about any unsolved homicide, you're asked to give police a call.