Detroit mother wants justice for son killed in U-Haul shooting nearly 10 months ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit mother is seeking justice after her son was shot and killed nearly 10 months ago in June 2022.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the case of Montez Wilkerson, who was shot and killed on June 14 in the 12000 block of Wilshire in Detroit.

Danielle Bolton, Wilkerson's mother, said he was killed when a gunman inside of a U-Haul truck opened fire.

Wilkerson was killed just moments before he dropped off his son at the football field.

Bolton believes it was a targeted attack and that her son was set up.

"Those that know something and will not say anything. Today it's my family, I pray that tomorrow it's not yours," she said.

She's hoping the reward money will be enough to get someone to talk.

"Twenty-five thousand dollars is a lot of money to somebody... I hope if you called Montez a friend, I hope if you have a young Black brother, a young Black son, it will prompt you. There was a lot of people on that street," she said.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.