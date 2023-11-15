Detroit mother arrested after 1-year-old son abandoned on Florida beach

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit mother was arrested in Florida after police said she abandoned her 1-year-old son on a beach.

Shamika Mitchell, 37, is charged with child neglect and aggravated child abuse after her baby was found unresponsive with a shallow pulse just after midnight.

A teenage son called officers, concerned about his brother, and said that Mitchell claimed she had given the boy to the child's father.

The teen said the baby's father lives in Detroit, which police said made them skeptical.

As of now, there is no update on the baby's condition.

